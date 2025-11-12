New Epstein Emails, Air Traffic Jams, & ACA Premiums: Rep. Maxwell Frost Gives Us the Latest

There’s a new development concerning the Epstein files, namely there is an alleged, ongoing coverup of President Trump’s presence in the files. This morning, Oversight Democrats released more emails from Epstein’s estate that places Trump in a location he swears he’s never even seen.

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) joins Jen to expose what we know—and what is yet to be revealed—about the Epstein files and how it implicates Trump and his administration. Rep. Frost and Jen also discuss Pam Bondi’s degradation of the Justice Department and what the heck is going on with our air traffic controllers. “You literally had Sean Duffy just come out yesterday and say, ‘I can’t guarantee safety.’ Frost says, “well, what’s your job? I mean, your job is to guarantee safety. Your job is to make sure that we’re safe. I mean, it was just insane to hear him say that.”

Maxwell Frost is a junior congressman representing Florida’s 10th district. Frost is a longtime activist and organizer, serving as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives. He also volunteered with Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. He currently sits on the Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure & Committee of Oversight and Government Reform.