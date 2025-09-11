Evening Roundup, September 11
Featuring Jen, Norm, & Katie Phang on Coffee with the Contrarians; Tom Malinowski; "The Tea" with April Ryan; Brian O'Neill; Jackie Norris; Abraham Kenmore & Kristina Gaddy; and The Democracy Movement
Thanks for doing the remembrance of 9/11. Those two bright shafts of light piercing the smoke over Manhattan were a defiant stance against bin Laden and true terrorists. My cousin lives near Shanksville and heard Flight 93 go over her house. Those brave passengers wrestled the plane away from terrorist control, waited until they were over open fields, and drove it straight into the ground. They were true heroes. We must never forget what happened that day.
24 years after 9/11 families of the victims are still in damage litigation with Saudi Arabia.