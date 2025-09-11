The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Linda Brown
1h

Thanks for doing the remembrance of 9/11. Those two bright shafts of light piercing the smoke over Manhattan were a defiant stance against bin Laden and true terrorists. My cousin lives near Shanksville and heard Flight 93 go over her house. Those brave passengers wrestled the plane away from terrorist control, waited until they were over open fields, and drove it straight into the ground. They were true heroes. We must never forget what happened that day.

Daniel Solomon
2h

24 years after 9/11 families of the victims are still in damage litigation with Saudi Arabia.

