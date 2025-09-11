Building a better future for our children: Jackie Norris on her Senate race

When political violence seems like an everyday reality, what do we tell our children? How should they navigate the world?

Jackie Norris, a school board chair and candidate for U.S. Senate, wants to lead the way forward. Today, she joined Jen to discuss the mental health crisis in schools, how Iowa is uniquely suffering the results of Trump’s unstable economic policies, and what she would do if she got to D.C.

Jackie Norris is a school board chair, former teacher, small business owner, and military mom. She is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.