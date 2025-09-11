The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Building a better future for our children: Jackie Norris on her Senate race

"The first thing I'm going to do is make sure to tell the real stories of how pieces of legislation impact Iowans."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jackie Norris's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Jackie Norris
Sep 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

When political violence seems like an everyday reality, what do we tell our children? How should they navigate the world?

Jackie Norris, a school board chair and candidate for U.S. Senate, wants to lead the way forward. Today, she joined Jen to discuss the mental health crisis in schools, how Iowa is uniquely suffering the results of Trump’s unstable economic policies, and what she would do if she got to D.C.

Jackie Norris is a school board chair, former teacher, small business owner, and military mom. She is currently running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture