History was made today with the announcement of a new pope. “Robert Francis Prevost, became the first American pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. He was not considered a favorite…any American would be a long shot to become pontiff,” the New York Times reports.

The cardinals chose someone exceptionally close to Pope Francis, a humble leader of the flock who emphasized care for the environment, the poor, and migrants. In his opening remarks in St. Peter’s Square, one could hear the echo of Pope Francis’s inclusive message. “We can be a missionary church, a church that builds bridges, that is always open to receive everyone — just like in this square, to welcome everyone, in charity, dialogue and love,” Pope Leo XIV said.

For an American Catholic Church that often veered far to the right, the new pope may help realign U.S. bishops with the sentiments Francis brought to the Vatican. It also has not escaped notice that before ascending to the papacy, he frequently posted criticisms of J.D. Vance’s remarks misstating church doctrine, Donald Trump’s harsh immigration policies, and Trump and El Salvadoran autocrat President Nayib Bukele sneering at the fate of deportees.

The selection of his papal name may carry significance. Pope Leo XIII was called the “Social Pope” or the “Pope of the Workers” in recognition of his support for trade unions, workers’ rights, and social justice. That suggests he will advance a progressive world outlook at odds with MAGA cult’s utter lack of empathy.

If we pull back, the elevation of Pope Leo XIV might be seen as the third recent “election” (following Canada and Australia) in which an anti-MAGA figure was selected. For those who harbor aspirations for a more humane, rational, decent, and inclusive world, the new pope offers a ray of hope. We badly need a counterpoint to Trump’s dark, cruel, ignorant, materialist, and bigoted outlook. You do not have to be Catholic to hope Pope Leo XIV provides that.

—Jen Rubin

Editor-in Chief