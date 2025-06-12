Contrarians, We witnessed something today only seen in dictatorial regimes. California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla exercised his First Amendment rights and fulfilled his constitutional obligations to ask a question of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while in his home state. He was viciously manhandled, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed. This is fascism. If this is how they treat a U.S. Senator, you can imagine the unprovoked brutality being deployed against ordinary people in Los Angeles. Americans MUST turn out in overwhelming numbers on June 14 to peacefully protest the violent, unconstitutional, and tyrannical actions of the Trump regime. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. —Jen Rubin

Avoiding the media trap of the military parade Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected · Jun 12 The military parade and protests planned for this Saturday present the media with a big opportunity to educate America. News agencies can help explain that, just as a strong military has always been necessary to protect and defend our democracy, the right to protest against wannabe authoritarians here at home is necessary as well. Read full story