Evening Roundup, June 12th
Featuring Jen Rubin, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Josh Levs, "The Tea" with April Ryan, Rep. Al Green, Kitty Eisele, Jean Kilbourne, Meredith Blake, and Carron J. Phillips
Contrarians, We witnessed something today only seen in dictatorial regimes. California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla exercised his First Amendment rights and fulfilled his constitutional obligations to ask a question of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while in his home state. He was viciously manhandled, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed. This is fascism. If this is how they treat a U.S. Senator, you can imagine the unprovoked brutality being deployed against ordinary people in Los Angeles. Americans MUST turn out in overwhelming numbers on June 14 to peacefully protest the violent, unconstitutional, and tyrannical actions of the Trump regime. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. —Jen Rubin
The shame, the dishonor, the cowardice of congressional Republicans is unmatched. Will they finally condemn the conduct of this administration?
This has to be the focus of the media. Noem lied and said Padilla didn’t identify himself - which is untrue, you can hear him say who he is - but why does that matter? Noem says if he had only identified himself they would not have thrown him to the ground and handcuffed him and prevented him from speaking. This is the height of fascism. These are brown shirt moments.