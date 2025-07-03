“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

—James Baldwin

The Big, Bold Betrayal The Contrarian · Jul 3 The “Big, Beautiful Bill” will slash funding for programs millions rely on while handing tax breaks to the rich. Healthcare, clean air, and housing are rights, not privileges. Republicans did not have the spine to deny it, despite the millions of people whose lives it will dismantle. Those supposed politicians will face the consequences in 2026. With your help, we will continue to fight, unabated and undeterred. This is our Republic to keep. Read full story

Can Harvard ever be Harvard again? Jul 3 By Marvin Kalb



Harvard is doing its best in a tough fight that it might not win. Read full story

Tom the Dancing Bug Ruben Bolling · Jul 3 Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here; Join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive here; and here is the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about the new book, “It’s the Great Storm, Tom the Dancing Bug!" Read full story

Tho' much is taken, much abides; and tho'

We are not now that strength which in old days

Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are;

One equal temper of heroic hearts,

Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will

To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.

—Alfred Lord Tennyson