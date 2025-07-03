Evening Roundup, July 3
Featuring "The Tea" with April Ryan and Governor Wes Moore; Ted Widmer; Marvin Kalb; Janai Nelson; Ruben Bolling; Marissa Rothkopf; and introducing...Noodles!
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
—James Baldwin
Tho' much is taken, much abides; and tho'
We are not now that strength which in old days
Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are;
One equal temper of heroic hearts,
Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will
To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.
—Alfred Lord Tennyson
The Contrarian is devoted to its community. Thank you for helping inspire us to create pro-democracy content every day. To continue supporting our work, join the opposition and become a paid subscriber.
Thanks for the lines from Tennyson ... just right
Didn’t realize I needed Tennyson and the most adorable puppy ever on this miserable day. Thanks for knowing the exact things we needed so we can start anew tomorrow.