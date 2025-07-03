By Trinity Tresner

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Noodle Rigatoni Fettuccini Whitmore Tresner (The First)

Age: 5 ½ months

Breed: Mini Dachsund—might also be part bunny (I hop a lot).

Hobbies: Hopping, burrowing, chewing slippers, going to D.C. gatherings, and playing with everyone ever. I also love to eat chimken, wrestle with big dogs, and sleep on my mom’s face.

Worst moment: It’s a tie between the time I ate a piece of tinfoil at my sitter’s house and the time I jumped out of my mom’s arms because I was excited, and I hurt my 1-inch leg. Mom rushed me to the emergency room because I was screaming and limping, but I was fine two days later. Her bank account was not fine.

Best moment: When I stole Rep. Maxwell Frost’s office for a day and then went over to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s office and saw where THE Deco sleeps in her office. The time I had my first steak meal is a close second.

Trinity Tresner is a member of Rep. Maxwell Frost’s congressional staff.