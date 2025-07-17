JOIN US TONIGHT! Our YouTube live stream is beginning shortly. Subscribe here to enjoy Norm Eisen, Katie Phang, Ashley Etienne, Jim Acosta, and more special guests from 7:30-8:30 for our…
GOOD TROUBLE LIVE SPECIAL
If there's ever been a time to make good trouble, it's now. We honor John Lewis’ legacy of resistance to oppression on this national day of action, Good Trouble Lives On.
Standing up in Congress
By Elaine Weiss
There was a time when our elected officials didn't cower in fear at the thought of having to campaign harder to retain their own jobs.
The Official Trump Black Box
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
Jen Rubin's columns
John Lewis’s Enduring Example
Over 1500 “Good Trouble” events have been organized for today, commemorating the 5th anniversary of John Lewis’s passing. A courageous civil rights activist who endured horrific, life-threatening beatings, and an eloquent advocate for nonviolent action in pursuit of social justice, Lewis—we can imagine—would express sorrow today, witnessing decades of c…
I just came from a John Lewis good trouble lives on stand out and Trump protest. An enthusiastic greeting from all the cars driving by. We are in Canton Massachusetts and there are probably only approximately 75 of us but we had great signs and we showed up. And we got many many many honks and only a couple of birds ha ha ha. Much enthusiasm from all, all ages and all colors. It was about 85° and the sun had not set yet but as old as we all were, we were enthusiastic and yelled our thanks to all the honkers. I think we should be able to count honkers in our attendance! We had pick up truck honkers and fancy car honkers and little car honkers. All good!
Our Good Trouble and Support Democracy rally in Carlinville, Illinois just concluded. Great spirits, good music, and a lot of people showed up for a relatively small and heavily red town (the count was over 300). There were a lot of very imaginative signs and a spirit of unity. A fine experience.