The Contrarian

Pam Birkenfeld
2h

I just came from a John Lewis good trouble lives on stand out and Trump protest. An enthusiastic greeting from all the cars driving by. We are in Canton Massachusetts and there are probably only approximately 75 of us but we had great signs and we showed up. And we got many many many honks and only a couple of birds ha ha ha. Much enthusiasm from all, all ages and all colors. It was about 85° and the sun had not set yet but as old as we all were, we were enthusiastic and yelled our thanks to all the honkers. I think we should be able to count honkers in our attendance! We had pick up truck honkers and fancy car honkers and little car honkers. All good!

Steve 218
33m

Our Good Trouble and Support Democracy rally in Carlinville, Illinois just concluded. Great spirits, good music, and a lot of people showed up for a relatively small and heavily red town (the count was over 300). There were a lot of very imaginative signs and a spirit of unity. A fine experience.

