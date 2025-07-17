The Contrarian

Ellen Lewis
1h

Beautifully written, Jen, and may we all be inspired to get out there this afternoon. I will be there.

John Arrighi
1h

The power of your opening line, "We have no right to give up on democracy or our fellow Americans," is spot on. We are duty bound to defend -- and expand -- our democracy. Even if every other aspect of my privilege were not enough to require my action (and it surely is) my father's combat service in WWII alone is enough to obligate me to do my part. I will be in the streets today, with the spirit of John Lewis beside me.

