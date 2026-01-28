The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelly L's avatar
Shelly L
2h

Who will stand?

There is no order to the border

There’s chaos in the states

The leader of the free world is imprisoned with the snakes

Cries come from the land for peace

The reply is cold stone ICE

Gun shots ring

People demand truth over the lies.

Who will stand?

The Constitution is attacked,

The government in shambles

The courts disobeyed

The people protest

Who will stand?

The elected cower

The lies are spread

The Country splits

Who will stand?

The neighbors descend

Whistles blow

Cameras roll

Who will stand?

The People with freedom in their veins

Compassion in their hearts

Strength from their struggles

Who will stand?

True Americans

From the melting pot of time.

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2hEdited

Today I received another text begging for money (god I hate those and I stop and block them immediately) from another Gen Zer starting another organization to get younger people elected to Congress. This is a great example why Democrats are never on the same page.

David Hogg started just such an organization last year and so far he appears to be pretty successful. So why do we need another organization with exactly the same stated goal? Why can't this guy (I forgot his name already) just join David's organization (Leaders We Deserve) and be twice as powerful?

Fund raising miut really be a good money maker for those running it. Why else have numerous organizations with the same stated goal?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture