[VIDEO] The rumors are true — Indivisible is launching a third No Kings 3 protest on March 28th. In the wake of Renee Good, Keith Porter, and Alex Pretti’s murders by ICE, we must continue to raise our voices, organize effectively, demand justice, and fight back against the authoritarianism flooding our streets and institutions.
Who will stand?
There is no order to the border
There’s chaos in the states
The leader of the free world is imprisoned with the snakes
Cries come from the land for peace
The reply is cold stone ICE
Gun shots ring
People demand truth over the lies.
Who will stand?
The Constitution is attacked,
The government in shambles
The courts disobeyed
The people protest
Who will stand?
The elected cower
The lies are spread
The Country splits
Who will stand?
The neighbors descend
Whistles blow
Cameras roll
Who will stand?
The People with freedom in their veins
Compassion in their hearts
Strength from their struggles
Who will stand?
True Americans
From the melting pot of time.
Today I received another text begging for money (god I hate those and I stop and block them immediately) from another Gen Zer starting another organization to get younger people elected to Congress. This is a great example why Democrats are never on the same page.
David Hogg started just such an organization last year and so far he appears to be pretty successful. So why do we need another organization with exactly the same stated goal? Why can't this guy (I forgot his name already) just join David's organization (Leaders We Deserve) and be twice as powerful?
Fund raising miut really be a good money maker for those running it. Why else have numerous organizations with the same stated goal?