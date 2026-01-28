Jim Acosta on the Failures of Legacy Media and why Kristi Noem Must be Impeached

As part of Wednesday morning’s Coffee with the Contrarians, Norm Eisen and Jen Rubin caught up with Jim Acosta.

Jim’s celebrating his one year anniversary in independent media, and if you look at the current state of legacy media, it's never been more important to have voices like his.

We talked about what’s going on with the DHS appropriations funding bill, what the Trump Administration is trying to do to Alex Pretti and others who are peacefully demonstrating, and how we can collectively meet the moment.

Coffee with the Contrarians is live, every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 9:15am eastern on The Contrarian substack.