No One Can Afford to Buy in Trump's Economy

This Tuesday, The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index plummeted to the lowest it’s been in 12 years. Americans’ confidence in the economy is plummeting, surpassing the lows of the COVID-19 global pandemic and 2020 recession. Let that sink in.

Justin Wolfers, Economics Professor at the University of Michigan, joins Jen to dissect how Trump’s complete lack of sense and predictability is tanking the confidence of Americans, businesses, and foreign investors. Isolation amidst a depreciating dollar can only invite trouble. Wolfers and Jen then dive into concerns of an aging American population amidst a coordinated effort to drive out immigrants.

Justin Wolfers is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Justin is also a contributing columnist for the New York Times and the host of the popular podcast Think Like an Economist.

Transcript incoming.