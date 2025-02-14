Good evening Contrarians.

BREAKING NEWS: Richard Nixon had the Saturday Night Massacre. Donald Trump has the Thursday Night Massacre. “Manhattan’s U.S. attorney on Thursday resigned rather than obey an order from a top Justice Department official to drop the corruption case against New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams,” the New York Times reported. After the case was transferred to the public integrity section at Main Justice, a total of five more DOJ attorneys resigned. In a blistering letter — one for the history books — former U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon blasted the Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove III’s order to dismiss the case, describing a nefarious quid pro quo and accusing Bove of ordering the collection of notes that would have documented a meeting concerning the matter. Sassoon and other DOJ lawyers have demonstrated uncommon courage in defense of the rule of law.

And, as acting president Elon Musk’s and his Department of Government Efficiency’s approval ratings continue to plummet, the supine Senate Republicans confirmed two more utterly unfit nominees, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Kash Patel’s nomination to lead the FBI. Those senators will shoulder the blame for every pandemic outbreak, security slip up or other catastrophe on their watch.

On a more positive note, Norm, representing State Democracy Defenders Fund (SDDF), and Marziani, Stevens & Gonzalez PLLC filed a blockbuster lawsuit on behalf of a group of government employees against Elon Musk and DOGE alleging Musk lacks authority to stop payment of congressionally approved money, access sensitive and confidential data across government agencies, fire government employees and contractors, and dismantle entire agencies. Under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, only senior officials nominated by the actual president (Trump) and confirmed by the Senate can perform such sweeping functions. Musk does not qualify. This is the broadest attack yet on Musk’s takeover of the federal government. (Jen and Norm discuss the lawsuit here.)

