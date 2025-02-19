Evening Roundup
February 18: Featuring Arianna Berg on Mayor Adams, Jen Rubin & Steven Cook on transatlantic relations, David Bernell & Thomas Graham on our surrender to Putin, and Max Stier on the federal workforce
And in case you missed yesterday’s phenomenal day of content and of protests, please watch people revolting—and catch up on The Contrarian’s offerings.
Trump is now blaming Ukraine for starting the war. Trump agreed with Putin about everything. Trump thinks Putin will treat him as an equal and they can divide the world along with the Crown Prince, and Xi. Trump doesn’t realize how he will be pushed aside by Musk. That is happening already. There seems to be a slight chance that there are at least a half dozen Republican senators who don’t want to align with Russia. At least they say that now.
Really, this is treason. It’s been going on for 14 years. All Trump wants to do is undo the work of every other president since Roosevelt. He wants to rewrite history and show that we lost the Cold War and have Russia win.
