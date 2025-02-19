By David Bernell and Thomas Graham



The president of the United States called Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12. The White House characterized the call as the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was informed of Trump’s call to Putin only after the fact. Trump also told reporters after the call to Putin that it seemed unlikely Ukraine would regain in any peace settlement all the territory it has lost to Russia.