Contrarians' Day Evening Roundup: Susan Rice and much more!
February 17: Featuring Susan Rice in conversation with Jen Rubin, an introduction to our founding contributors, and an article by Kate Andersen Brower
And just in case you missed our wide-ranging coverage earlier today, please catch up!
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Spare me opining about Melania Trump. Our country is under siege. There is nothing that she is saying or doing that matters.
Why aren’t our previous leaders, Obama, Bush, Clintons, Pelosi, etc., speaking out and tapping powerful allies to counter the coup that is going on in DC?