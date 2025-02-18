See Americans celebrate No Kings Day
On Presidents' Day, protests organized by the volunteer organizing nonprofit #50501 continued as No Kings Day. Here, a look at protests from around the country.
Above: #50501 protests in (clockwise from top left) Athens, Ga.; Columbus, Ohio; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Kyiv, Ukraine. Below: social media posts from protest attendees.
These protests are SO important! They change the media narrative about the lack of resistance, which will in turn both empower more resistance and stiffen the spines of our Democratic electeds (who are feeling as overwhelmed as we are and need our help to find both courage and a strategy). I was at the protest in New York, organized by Rise and Resist. There were thousands of people there. Now we all have to do it again, and again, and again!
Thanks to all who ventured out to protest! Each time the numbers will grow. Thanks for posting pics. Too bad this wasn't front page news for all news sources, it should be. Americans need to see that they still have freedom of speech and the right to gather in protest. We need to show up each time until we have our country back.