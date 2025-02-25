Evening Roundup
Andrew Weissmann in conversation with Jen Rubin; Nat Kendall-Taylor; Nicole Ozer; Nick Anderson; Jonathan Alter; and Contrarian Lily Conway's interviews with recently-fired federal health workers
And in case you missed it this morning, please enjoy Jen Rubin’s weekly installment of “Words and Phrases We could Do Without” (for paid subscribers), as well as Rubin’s interview with Tom Malinowsky.
Right now Europe needs to become much more independent. I am grateful that Macron was explaining to Trump and the US media that Ukraine should not pay reparations it should receive them, and that Ukraine has to be supported. I worry that Trump cannot hold that thought.
What Merz needs to do is get a coalition together as quickly as he can so that he can share in leading Europe in defense of Ukraine and the EU and democracy. Here is an article I wrote today about Merz as Chancellor.
Trump's achilles heel is Ukraine. The UN vote to absolve Putin.
We have a window of opportunity to get Congressional Republicans to cooperate re Ukraine. I've sent you the letter Rick Scott sent me. Wicker, McConnell, Tillis and other have said the same.
22 senate Republicans voted to fund Ukraine. House Bipartisan Ukraine Committee.
Bipartisan Resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives Marking the Third Year of War and Supporting Ukraine. February 24, 2025
See remarks.
