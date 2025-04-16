Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
10
4

Coffee with The Contrarians 04/16

A recording from Coffee with The Contrarians LIVE 04/16
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Norman Eisen
,
Jennifer Rubin
, and
Harry Litman
Apr 16, 2025
∙ Paid
10
4
Share

Thank you

Ramona Grigg
,
Jennifer Timmons
,
Bill Roseen
,
Alesia
,
Jan Williams
, and many others for tuning into into a special Coffee with The Contrarians with
Harry Litman
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Harry Litman's avatar
Harry Litman
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen's avatar
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/10
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/09
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/07
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/03
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 04/02
  Norman EisenJennifer Rubin, and Sarah Godlewski
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/31
  Norman EisenAsha Rangappa, and The Contrarian
Coffee with The Contrarians 03/27
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen