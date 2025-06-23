The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians and Terry Moran 06/23

A recording from Coffee with the Contrarians LIVE 06/23
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Terry Moran's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Terry Moran
Jun 23, 2025
∙ Paid
23
8
Share

Thank you

Rabbi Joshua Hammerman
,
Robin Russell
,
Alene N.
,
Reba
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with the Contrarians! with
Terry Moran
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture