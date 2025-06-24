Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with and special guest ! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian
Let’s do Lunch! 06/24
A recording from Let's Do Lunch LIVE 06/24
Jun 24, 2025
∙ Paid
173
Live Chats
Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen.
Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch.
Plus, breaking legal and political news.Archive of live conversations with special guests on news essential to safeguarding against autocracy. Get your morning dose of democracy on Coffee with The Contrarians, with Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen. Jared Bernstein answers your questions about all things economy on Let's Do Lunch. Plus, breaking legal and political news.
Authors
Mark Zandi
Writes Mark Zandi Subscribe
Recent Posts