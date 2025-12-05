Become A Contrarian

Fund the legal counterpunch

Welcome to The Contrarian, a media outlet not owned by anybody. We refuse to bend the knee, vigorously challenge unchecked authority, and demand accountability.

Your paid subscription helps fund litigation against the Trump regime.

The Contrarian is unique because your paid subscription helps fund bold, independent journalism AND ongoing litigation against Trump.

Your commitment to helping us amplify authentic journalism is also a tangible act of fighting back against the cruel agenda of Trump and his cronies.

Support journalism + litigation now

What to expect when you subscribe

You’ll receive access to daily emails, articles, videos and podcasts featuring some of the brightest minds and keenest experts—legal scholars, historians, civil rights leaders, political activists, creatives, policymakers, and journalists—to deliver the unvarnished truth, make sense of the chaos, and help formulate a response to defeat the noxious threat we face today.

Join us—become a partner in the fight against complacency and complicity, and an active member of the mission to defend our democracy! We are excited to embark on this journey with all of you.