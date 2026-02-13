The Contrarian

User's avatar
Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
4h

One of my 2 great Senators. Raphael Warnock is the other. I truly believe Georgia is turning a bluer shade of purple. tRump and his evil band of enablers is actually creating the wave of discontent we will ride to an absolute skunking of the GQP in November. Don't just say you live in a ruby red state/district and wallow in despair. This may be one of those midterms where holders of 'safe' seats get a surprise early retirement.

Merrill's avatar
Merrill
4h

Fascism, authoritarian, imperial are words too nuanced to describe what's happening in freedom loving America. What's happening is that millions of everyday Americans have said we've had enough. We have ZERO interest in living in the GOP's ICE/Trump/MAGA fantasy police state. Two heroes gave up their life in Minneapolis.The whole city, in below zero temperatures said "This is our America." We've had the gift of freedom for 250 years. We love it!!! Screw you Donny, you horrible, wannabe king. You small sniveling weasel. We're finished with you and all your corrupt, repulsive cronies. 🖕

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

