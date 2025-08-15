The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joanne Desjardins's avatar
Joanne Desjardins
7h

Love Sherrod Brown “And his lovely wife too” (the amazing Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Connie Schultz). He would be an amazing choice for Senator again or President!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Chris Dortch's avatar
Chris Dortch
7h

It speaks to the insanity of Ohio voters that a great public servant like Sherrod Brown could have been booted out of office. It would be fitting if he won back a seat, reclaimed his old desk (that he wrote a book about because of its long history serving other great Senators) and helped the Democrats retake the Senate. Democrats, like Gov. Gavin Newsome of California, have got to make sure the Republicans can't steal the mid-terms. Because if that doesn't happen, Democrats will take back the House. And contrary to certain gloom-and-doom pundits, the Senate is in play. Trump has committed numerous impeachable offenses already. If the Dems retake the House, they can go for round 3 of impeachment with the crooked bastard, and a Senate majority, combined with some previously weak-kneed Republican senators emboldended by Trump's weakened state, might just get him out of office. There would be worldwide dancing in the streets if that happens. I'm not worried by that dolt Vance replacing Trump. The Democratic Congress could neuter the creep until 2028, when Democrats could reclaim the White House and start the difficult task of rebuilding our once-great country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
87 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture