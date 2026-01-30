The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily S's avatar
Emily S
5h

Thank you, Jen, for using the huge skills you have as a writer, observer, and lawyer to rouse us to action. We are so fortunate that you greet us every morning with your insight.

I appreciate yesterday ‘s list of things we can do from far away to suppose those in Minnesota.

Reply
Share
1 reply
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
5h

" THIS HAS BEEN....THE MOST SUCCESSFUL YEAR OF ANY ADMINISTRATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY" *

*Donald J Trump's statement to the press at his January 29, 2026 cabinet meeting, after which he took no questions.

From deploying his newly labelled Department of War to murder over 100 suspected drug smugglers, including survivors on the high seas, to invading a country to oust its ruler to capture their valuable oil fields, to threatening 8 of our closest allies with exorbitant tariff increases unless they agreed to get out of his way so he could seize ownership of Greenland, to sending armed troops to blue cities to supposedly quell protests but actually to incite violence to justify their oppressive military presence, to sending gangs of heavily armed masked Gestapo-type goons with fabricated warrants to forcibly enter homes to drag out suspected illegal immigrants and murdering protesters in the process, this has truly been an exceptional year.

What better way to congratulate himself than by inducing his friends and business acquaintances with deep pockets and lucrative present and/or prospective government contracts to contribute over $300 million to demolish the east wing of the White House to build a gold- encrusted ballroom to celebrate this historical accomplishment, which clearly puts George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR and even Ronald Reagan to shame.

I'm sure that Trump will have the presence of mind to ensure that Epstein's name will not be mentioned during the festivities and that the tons of gold decorations in his ballroom will not clash with his newly gold-encrusted Oval Office to preserve the imperial theme of his presidency.

With all this self-promotional fanfare in the midst of a country being torn apart by a corrupt despot and megalomaniac, his thugs and his enablers, there is a line from Shakespeare's Macbeth that keeps coming back to me:

"Now does his title hang loose about him like a giant's robe upon a dwarfish thief"

Reply
Share
4 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture