The Tea with April Ryan, ft. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Pastor Jamal Bryant

A recording from The Contrarian's live video
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
May 29, 2025
This week on The Tea,

April Ryan
dives into the economic and political battles shaping the nation with two powerhouse guests: Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Pastor Jamal Bryant.

From Trump’s tariffs to the impacts of the GOP’s so-called “big, beautiful bill,” Rep. Crockett breaks down how working Americans are footing the bill for corporate giveaways.

Pastor Bryant discusses the boycott of Target over its DEI pullback and previewing the next boycott: Dollar General. This is a must-watch conversation on power, policy, and protest.

