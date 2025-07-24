The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians 7/24

A recording from Coffee with Contrarians LIVE 7/24
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Ashley Etienne's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
,
Norman Eisen
, and
Ashley Etienne
Jul 24, 2025
∙ Paid
8
3
Share

Thank you

Adam Marc
,
Dianne Mize
,
Leah Rampy
,
Arnaud Mittempergher
,
Cathy R. Payne
, and many others for tuning into a special Coffee with Contrarians with guest
Ashley Etienne
! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15am ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture