The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
9h

Thank you. Your clear statement of the horrors of OBBBA helps our resistance as we move into another round of public protests. With your considerable experience in government, you are powerful critics of OBBBA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
klotzilla's avatar
klotzilla
3h

But MAGAs will still backslap each other silly, because trashing 249 years of the United States of America is worth it to PWN THE LIBTARDS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture