THE PETS OF THE CONTRARIAN

Each week we’ve been sharing The Contrarian pet of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) This week, more than ever, we thought you all could use some puppy comfort. So it is our great privilege to introduce you to…

Name: Atticus

Age: 3 months

Breed: Weimaraner

Hobbies: Waiting for my favorite playmates to get home from school and napping in the sun

Worst/Best Moment: Still potty-training…need I say more?