THE PETS OF THE CONTRARIAN
Each week we’ve been sharing The Contrarian pet of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) This week, more than ever, we thought you all could use some puppy comfort. So it is our great privilege to introduce you to…
Name: Atticus
Age: 3 months
Breed: Weimaraner
Hobbies: Waiting for my favorite playmates to get home from school and napping in the sun
Worst/Best Moment: Still potty-training…need I say more?
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, independent media, and puppy features, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Now there's a sincere, honest, responsible face.
Love Atticus! Made my week much brighter.