By Jehieli Luevanos-Ovalle

From hourly breaking news to the sky-high prices at the grocery store, we all feel the effects of the Trump administration—and many brave Americans have risen to fight back against the authoritarian regime actively trying to hijack our democracy. And though we doom-scrolled on our phones and drowned ourselves in wine during the first Trump administration, this time around we’re putting down the wine glasses and tying up our shoes. Americans have begun organizing town halls and protests to counter the threat of autocracy. We all hold hope for our country, but the fight leaves us utterly exhausted.

So, how do we take care of ourselves in a world where everything seems important and, frankly, is important? We make time for ourselves, to disconnect, knowing the fight will still be there in the morning.

This administration seems to be counting on us to burn out. It is overloading us with executive orders, hoping to scatter and drain our energy so there are fewer people to fight back. But this plan will work only if we forget that this is a marathon, not a sprint, and that we are not alone in the fight against autocracy. So, we must continue to care for ourselves so we are able to continue doing this work for the long run because—here’s a scary reminder—we’re only four months into a four-year term.

As the sole paralegal at Democracy Defenders Action tasked with supporting over 20 active litigation cases, I understand how easy it is to burn out in this type of work. To keep myself grounded and able to fight for the long term, I love to stay active, including teaching modern reformer Pilates at an independent studio in Washington, D.C. My clients range from high-profile government officials to recently laid-off federal workers who are actively organizing against their former employer. I like to remind my class that, “you spent your 9-5 working for someone else, but these next 50 minutes are for you.” That might be a little cheesy, but it’s a reminder to folks to show up for themselves. Many tell me after class how much they love getting to focus on themselves. As one client put it, “I get to turn my brain off after being ‘on’ all day.” Working out helps people step back and out of their daily routine and focus on themselves. And small acts of self-care help you stay in the fight for the long run.

Stepping away from your computer to work out produces endorphins and helps your heart, your lungs, and your whole body. It’s a tonic for your physical and mental health. Plus, it helps your confidence! No one said we couldn’t feel and look good while fighting authoritarianism.

So what are practical steps you can take to start incorporating exercise into your routine?

Workouts are better with friends

You don’t have to do this alone, and, frankly, you shouldn't have to. If you’re feeling burned out or depressed by the state of our world, odds are someone else in your community is, too. Make a plan with your friends to exercise, whether it’s an early-morning run, a workout class like mine, or even just a nice walk. You’re much more likely to see something through if you know there is someone waiting for you—and you get to catch up with your friends. I’m sure we all have that one friend we’ve been trying to schedule dinner with for the past month. Why not see if they want to go on a long coffee walk instead?

Walking meetings

Take your meetings on the go! As we begin to spend more time in the office, we’ll get more opportunities to interact with our colleagues and check in with our managers in person. Why not take some of them outside? Many of our meetings don’t really require a computer. So, if you’re sitting with your boss in the office, ask to take your check-in on the go. Video meetings aren’t an excuse to stay still: Each platform has a mobile app, so make use of it! If it’s possible and allowed, take a call or meeting while you walk your dog or while you’re on your way to get your kids (we’ve all been on calls where someone is in their car!). Physically getting out of your space and taking 10 to 15 minutes can be really transformative. It can improve your mood and revitalize you as you approach the rest of the day. When I worked in person three days a week, I would often ask my manager if our check-ins could be a walking meeting. If it was nice out, we would stroll around the block—always the highlight of my day.

Lean on your team

You are not alone, despite it sometimes feeling like it. This past year, a family tragedy unexpectedly required me to take time off during an extraordinarily busy work week. I was anxious about how my colleagues would handle my absence, but I was quickly comforted by members of my team going above and beyond to ensure our work didn’t falter. This not only allowed me to be fully present with my family during a difficult time, but it also gave me confidence that my team could more than handle my absence. Be confident in your team. There are thousands of people fighting to preserve our democracy, just like you. Lean on them.

We are living in unprecedented times. It’s easy to forget to take care of yourself when some new disaster seems to pop up every day. So give yourself grace and remember to do things that make you happy, whether it’s working out, binging a light-hearted TV show, or seeing friends and family. Life is about balance—and we have to maintain that balance to stay in this fight for the long run. And remember: You aren’t alone. There are many, many people who feel the way you feel, who are witnessing the horrors just like you. Autocrats try to convince us that we’re alone because they know that when we stand together, they lose. But we can’t support each other if we don’t support ourselves.

Jehieli Luevanos-Ovalle is a paralegal with Democracy Defenders Action and teaches modern reformer pilates at Method Room. She is inspired by her parents, who fearlessly immigrated to America in pursuit of a better life. She has helped advance voter protection and election integrity throughout her career and is passionate about supporting democratic processes, reflecting a deep-seated belief in the power of fair elections and progressive change.