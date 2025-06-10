The Contrarian

The Contrarian

4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines: Andrew Weissmann on Trump's show of force in L.A.

"This order — I want to make sure everyone understands — it applies nationally, not just in California. That is the scary part"
Andrew Weissmann
and
Jennifer Rubin
Jun 10, 2025
The anti-ICE protests in L.A. continue to rage on with approximately 700 Marines arriving downtown Tuesday afternoon. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsome has filed an emergency request in federal courts asking that they block Trump’s use of the military in the city. On top of all this, Trump threatened that potential protestors at his military parade will be “met with very big force.”

Andrew Weissmann joins Jen to unpack the unprecedented nature of Trump’s federal overreach in L.A.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.

