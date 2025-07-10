The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy J's avatar
Kathy J
5h

What really, really makes me crazy is that the republicans in Congress are the ones with the real power. They could reverse the tables so quickly on the Felon. They have handed him power on a silver platter. I totally blame them, because without their support, the Felon is powerless, weak, but still corrupt to the bones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
6h

Cruel and inhumane, especially for the pro-life party with the christian values. If it wasn't so sad, it would be funny.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture