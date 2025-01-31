Attention Contrarian community!

Before our evening roundup, we strongly urge all those concerned with preserving our democracy to watch this essential triple feature. Three of our top legal and national security experts sound the alarm on Trump’s latest confirmation hearings—raising fire-engine-red flags over prospective picks for FBI director, Kash Patel, and director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. We would not sound this alarm in such a manner were this not a matter of very serious danger.

However unsurprised you may be, it is crucial that you understand precisely what this means, how it affects you, and the extent to which this must be stopped lest we lose our Republic. We interviewed these three experts in order to best equip you all with the most comprehensive awareness possible of the actions that have already been taken to strip us of our freedom and independence. Please watch them, and please take care of yourself.

Jen Rubin spoke with Andrew Weissmann, a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Learn more from Andrew on his Substack here.

Jen Rubin also spoke with Asha Rangappa, an Assistant Dean and Senior Lecturer at the Yale University's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and a former Special Agent of the FBI, specializing in counterintelligence investigations. They spoke about the state of the national intelligence community after Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearings for key leadership positions. Read more from Asha on her Substack The Freedom Academy.

Finally, Jen Rubin, Norm Eisen, and Stuart Gerson, former acting Attorney General of the United States and currently a lawyer. Additionally, Gerson is a founding member of the right-of-center, pro-rule of law organization, Checks and Balances.

This danger is real, and it is upon us all. Thank you for watching. Please take care and feel free to respond with comments or questions for The Contrarians.

