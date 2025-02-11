Morning Roundup: Talking Feds, Rhode Island, and Wasted Words
February 11: Talking Feds with the Contrarians, Jen Rubin interviews Norm Eisen on what transpired in a Rhode Island courtroom yesterday, and we learn of our "word of the week" we may as well banish.
Good morning, Contrarians!
Yesterday we introduced you to our partnership with Joyce Vance and her Democracy Index, today we’re thrilled to kick off the morning reminding you of the other phenomenal pro-democracy media that we’ll be hosting here on the Contrarian, the “Talking Feds” podcast. You’ve already heard a few episodes, but be sure you don’t miss this very special, all-Contrarian roundtable conversation.
Listen here for that latest episode of “Talking Feds,” with an all-star Contrarian line-up of host Harry Litman, Norm Eisen, Jen Rubin, and Paul Krugman! This dynamic roundtable chronicles the first signs of pushback against Trump’s constitutional assaults and analyzes the vacuous tariffs initiatives. (Transcript available.)
Every week, The Contrarian proposes words and phrases that have lost their meaning in our current maelstrom of political chaos. Read Jen Rubin’s choice for this week.
Be sure to check back in throughout the day, we’ve got a marvelous schedule and plenty more to share with you.
Thanks for being with us,
The Contrarians
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It takes too long to watch videos. Please transcribe.
Here's some ideas on how to enforce court orders:
https://kathleenweber.substack.com/p/joyce-and-george-go-nuts
And here's a second idea:
For slightly different circumstances, another alternative is an American March of 1000 Robes. Poland used it when their separation of powers was at risk. The judges marched purely non-partisanly, only for the rule of law. Polish judges were backed up by judges from all over Europe.
For America, recruit 20 judges from every state, including Trump appointees. Fly them to Washington. Have them march in their robes backed up by lawyers and citizens for numbers. Judges have the organization necessary, the temperament to be absolutely peaceful, and the travel money. Good fricking luck to anyone who wants to turn footage of a judge getting beaten up into an argument that anti-Trumpists are the lawless ones. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osSgIUeyGIc