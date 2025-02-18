Morning Roundup: Nationwide Protests, Adam Hochschild, and (in)efficiency
Featuring: Public Protests, Jen Rubin & Adam Hochschild, words unfit for this administration, and much more!
Here, survey images from a nation that is simply not having it.
This administration has co-opted and contorted several words and phrases from our lexicon. Read Jen Rubin’s morning column here to learn which one we are prepared to remove from our vocabulary this week.
Listen to Jen Rubin in conversation with Adam Hochschild here.
Adam Hochschild is an author and an award-winning historian who brings to life 1917-1921 in America—the forgotten yet crucial window between World War I and the Roaring Twenties.
Adam is also an Advisory Board Member with the Human Rights Center and lecturer at the Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley.
And if you missed any of our extraordinary Contrarians’ Day content, please check back in with it below!
The Contrarian is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can you find someone who can address why emails from unnamed, non-government sources are considered official termination notices for federal employees? The federal employees were hired with contracts and appointment letters. How can they be terminated by emails that could be considered spam? Can the emails be ignored until they receive an official termination notice? I don't understand how these can be official. Please connect with experts who can provide insight on this issue. Thank you.
I really prefer reading for speed. Fewer conversations, please.