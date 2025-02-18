Here, survey images from a nation that is simply not having it.

This administration has co-opted and contorted several words and phrases from our lexicon. Read Jen Rubin’s morning column here to learn which one we are prepared to remove from our vocabulary this week.

Listen to Jen Rubin in conversation with Adam Hochschild here.

Adam Hochschild is an author and an award-winning historian who brings to life 1917-1921 in America—the forgotten yet crucial window between World War I and the Roaring Twenties.

Adam is also an Advisory Board Member with the Human Rights Center and lecturer at the Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley.

And if you missed any of our extraordinary Contrarians’ Day content, please check back in with it below!