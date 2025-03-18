Morning Roundup, March 18
Featuring Jen Rubin in conversation with Stephen Vladeck, and our weekly installment of Words and Phrases We Could Do Without (for paid subscribers)
Stephen Vladeck and Jen Rubin discuss the absurdity and inaccuracy of Trump invoking the Alien Enemy Act.
And, for paid subscribers, read about this week’s Word or Phrase that, under the present administration, we may as well banish from our vocabulary.
In case you missed any of yesterday’s or last week’s content, please catch up below!
What’s happening? Norm’s news and video are gone and unretrievable. You guys ok?
22 Republican senators, dozens of Republican House members voted to fund Ukraine. Many of them call Trump a liar about Putin.
Get those Republicans who oppose Putin on the record!
Impeach. Feathers of Hope. https://jerryweiss.substack.com/p/remove-impeach-impeach
When will The Contrarian cover it?