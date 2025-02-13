Morning Roundup: Hypocrisy and Suspect 180s
February 13: Featuring Jen Rubin, Mimi Rocah, Jennifer Rodgers and more...
In today’s morning column, Jen Rubin proposes that perhaps Biden was blameless for many of the missteps that have been pinned on him. Trump? Not so much.
Last week, Mimi Rocah and Jennifer Rodgers wrote an article about DOJ leadership’s pressure campaign to induce the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) to drop the case against Mayor Eric Adams. This week, they saw it realized. Read their insightful response here.
And in case you missed any of our content from yesterday afternoon, please check out last night's Evening Roundup:
I appreciate your reminder to not underestimate the endurance of our rule of law. Yet it seems to be an inescapable conclusion that the new administration is on a crime spree.
You still haven't interviewed stressed House Republicans -- or addressed their conflicts. How can a Republican woman support removing Republican women from agencies like the EEOC? Black and Hispanic Republicans support discrimination, etc?
I've been sayin' that Hakeem Jeffries can identify about 20 House Republicans who possibly could flip. Three are Cuban Americans from Miami. Here's a letter from a MAGAT, my rep, who represents a majority Dem district.
https://files.constantcontact.com/1849eea4801/cd2e90be-43c8-4171-b3c6-a357621f7db9.pdf?_gl=1*uo1jgf*_ga*MDMwMjhjMzctZTFlNy00YzExLWE3NTEtZGUxMmY1OGY0YjEw*_ga_14T5LGLSQ3*MTczNzc0NTk1My4zLjEuMTczNzc0Njg2Ny44LjAuMA..
I posted a series of letters. I've written her several times. I reminded her about the prooblem with Treasury, and about the Ukraine vs Putin problem. She is a member of the Foreign Affairs committee.
I also reminded her that there are about a million humanitarian visas and most of the sponsors are in Miami, many in her district..
We have two others. Gimenez was our Democratic mayor until 2020 when he flipped for Trump. Diaz Barlart's brother, Jose, is a MSNBC talking head.
We have a Democratic majority, county wide. Psy ops was effective and many Dems voted for Trump and the 3 amigos.
Now thery are screwed.