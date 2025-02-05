Morning Roundup: Do We Believe in the Declaration of Independence?
February 5: Jen Rubin on White Christian Nationalism; Barbara McQuade on Amateur Hour at the U.S. Attorney's Office; Jen interviewing Norm Eisen on his landmark cases, and much more...
Good morning Contrarians!
Jennifer Rubin launches the morning by interrogating whether or not we collectively believe in our own Declaration of Independence.
If so, why aren’t we following its creed?
Former US Attorney and a Contrarian favorite, Barb McQuade, pulls no punches in addressing D.C.’s interim U.S. Attorney, who appears to be pen-pals with “Elon.”
And in case you missed any of our content from last night, please scroll through our evening Roundup (below), which was kicked off by a frontline fix from Contrarian founders, Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen:
DJTrump is DEI spelled backwards:
Improvised
Explosive
Device
(An improvised explosive device (IED) attack is the use of a “homemade” bomb and/or destructive device to destroy, incapacitate, harass, or distract.
IEDs are used by criminals, vandals, terrorists, suicide bombers, and insurgents.)
Can't wait to hear Jen's take on Trump's Gaza Strip takeover makeover:
“The Gaza thing has not worked; it’s never worked,” Trump told reporters yesterday. “It’s a pure demolition site."
..."the Gaza thing." Your eloquent, highly informed president, ladies and gentlemen.