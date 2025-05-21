The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon's avatar
Jon
4m

It is beyond insane the sheer number of ways Trump and his minions are trying to kill us. I had not thought about food safety since reading some initial reporting about it and it's just another on the list. Any one of these things would have sunk a normal presidency in normal times.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture