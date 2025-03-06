By Brian O’Neill

In his first speech to Congress since his election, President Donald Trump reaffirmed what has been evident since well before he took the oath of office in January: America will no longer bear the burden of European security, Ukraine’s fate is no longer Washington’s responsibility, and military alliances are of little value unless they have a direct, measurable, and immediate payoff.

At the center of Trump’s new vision for dealing with an increasingly unstable world is the Iron Dome for America, a missile defense system that would protect the nation from its “most catastrophic threat,” be it ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, or “other advanced aerial attack." The appeal of such a system is undeniable, yet history warns that grand defense projects often overpromise and underdeliver.

Since the 1950s, the United States has pursued multiple missile defense initiatives, but none has achieved comprehensive protection. President Ronald Reagan’s 1983 Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI)—a program hailed by Trump—was the most ambitious effort to break this pattern. Framed as both an existential and a moral imperative, Reagan envisioned a layered defense capable of neutralizing a Soviet nuclear strike.

Despite significant investment, SDI ran into the same technological barriers as prior efforts. Subsequent administrations redirected efforts toward regional missile defense systems, focusing on threats that could be realistically countered; according to one estimate, the United States has spent more than $250 billion on various missile defense initiatives since 1985.

The history of missile defense is not one of outright failure but of mismatched expectations. The return on investment has been the development of systems capable of intercepting limited missile strikes, not the invulnerable shield once promised. The United States has developed effective regional defenses, such as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system and the SM-3 Block IIA interceptor, but these are designed for smaller-scale threats, not national defense.

Yet here we are again, reviving an old ambition under the belief that this time will be different.

Iron Dome for America is not a bold new vision; it’s a reboot of a familiar story. Trump is making the same flawed assumption that fueled Reagan’s endeavor: that technological progress has erased past constraints and that sheer determination and investment will deliver a breakthrough on par with the Manhattan Project or Apollo program.

But missile defense development has never been just a matter of money or willpower. It is bound by physics and the reality that one’s enemies always adapt.

Adversaries do not challenge defenses head-on. They evade them, overwhelm them, or develop countermeasures. The Maginot Line was bypassed by the German army, the Atlantic Wall was breached by the Allied forces on D-Day, and the Ho Chi Minh Trail endured despite relentless U.S. bombing during the Vietnam War.

More recently, Saudi Arabia’s Patriot missile defenses failed to stop Houthi rebels from striking oil facilities in 2019 with drones and cruise missiles. Israel’s Iron Dome, widely considered the most advanced short-range missile defense system in the world, was overwhelmed on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas escalated from launching hundreds of rockets per day to thousands within minutes—exceeding the system’s capacity.

The Iron Dome for America should not assume that technological superiority will guarantee security. As defenses improve, so do offensive capabilities. Hypersonic missiles maneuver unpredictably. Decoys and electronic warfare confuse tracking systems. Cyberattacks can blind sensors, disable command-and-control networks, and manipulate targeting data before a missile is ever launched.

Even if tracking and interception technologies advance, the cost-exchange ratio remains unchanged: offense will always be cheaper, faster, and easier to scale than defense.

And then there’s the defense procurement cycle. By the time a new system reaches deployment, the threat landscape has shifted. What once seemed revolutionary often arrives as obsolete.

But this time, the story has additional twists.

First, there’s intent. Trump frames this as a national security imperative, but his tenure on the national stage suggests an equally strong personal motivation. The administration’s push to name the system the “Golden Dome” is no accident—it’s an explicit attempt to tie it to Trump’s brand. His track record of turning national projects into personal branding exercises suggests that cost is irrelevant if his name is attached. The border wall made this clear: Effectiveness was secondary to symbolism.

Second, the weakest link is not technological feasibility or geopolitical constraints—it’s Trump. He is averse to dissent, marginalizes institutional expertise, and prizes loyalty over competence. His recent purging of senior military leaders in favor of personal loyalists has erased the last vestiges of apolitical military counsel. With them goes any expectation that his advisers will challenge the flaws, expense, or destabilizing effects of his missile defense ambitions.

Then, there’s cronyism. Trump’s close ties to Elon Musk and other defense industry figures all but guarantee this will not be a competitive process; it will be a payout to loyalists. The defense industry understands how to entrench itself in Washington, ensuring that once funds are allocated, the program becomes politically untouchable, no matter how ineffective it proves to be.

Critics of missile defense argue that such systems undermine strategic stability, provoking adversaries rather than deterring them. Proponents counter that a passive approach is equally dangerous, leaving the United States vulnerable to emerging threats. This debate is not new, nor is it unhealthy. The real issue is whether missile defense can ever provide the level of security its advocates promise.

The value of a missile defense system should not be in dispute. The goal of preventing catastrophic attacks is logical and bipartisan. Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has sought a workable system.

What matters is execution.

If Iron Dome of America is pursued, it must be built on oversight, a viable strategy, and an understanding of history’s lessons. No single system can provide absolute security—defense must be layered, integrating missile interception, cyber resilience, space-based surveillance, and electronic warfare to prevent a single point of failure. Technology will advance, and future breakthroughs might yield meaningful capabilities, but grand promises divorced from strategic reality will only waste resources and invite new dangers.

Missile defense is a technical challenge, not a branding exercise. If this initiative is to be more than a vanity project, it must be built on strategy and rational expectations, not slogans.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech.