The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

Honestly, it's like Trump humped all of those guys. And they begged for it.

Reply
Share
Mark Pukey's avatar
Mark Pukey
4h

Yeah, I really can't find anything to quibble about. You have Tim Cook pegged to a fare thee well here.

Well done.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture