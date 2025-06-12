Contrarians,

We witnessed something today only seen in dictatorial regimes. California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla exercised his First Amendment rights and fulfilled his constitutional obligations to ask a question of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while in his home state. He was viciously manhandled, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed.

This is fascism. If this is how they treat a U.S. Senator, you can imagine the unprovoked brutality being deployed against ordinary people in Los Angeles. Americans MUST turn out in overwhelming numbers on June 14 to peacefully protest the violent, unconstitutional, and tyrannical actions of the Trump regime. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. —Jen Rubin