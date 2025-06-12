The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

Unbelievable, but just 142 days into the orange felon's "rule," he has managed to change this country into a dictatorship with the complete backing of the American fascist party.

We need to withhold the paychecks of these fascist tools in both houses of Congress as long as all of them refuse to do their jobs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
31m

This is absolutely outrageous. Any senator or congressman of any party should have full rights to attend a press conference that pertains to DHS or any other government agency. Principled Republicans should be pissed 😡 about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture