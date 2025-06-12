Democrats swiftly and fiercely denounce the brutality inflicted upon Senator Padilla
This is fascism. Fellow Democrats responded with immediate, appropriate rage. Those across the aisle remained silent
Contrarians,
We witnessed something today only seen in dictatorial regimes. California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla exercised his First Amendment rights and fulfilled his constitutional obligations to ask a question of DHS Secretary Kristi Noem while in his home state. He was viciously manhandled, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed.
This is fascism. If this is how they treat a U.S. Senator, you can imagine the unprovoked brutality being deployed against ordinary people in Los Angeles. Americans MUST turn out in overwhelming numbers on June 14 to peacefully protest the violent, unconstitutional, and tyrannical actions of the Trump regime. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. —Jen Rubin
Unbelievable, but just 142 days into the orange felon's "rule," he has managed to change this country into a dictatorship with the complete backing of the American fascist party.
We need to withhold the paychecks of these fascist tools in both houses of Congress as long as all of them refuse to do their jobs.
This is absolutely outrageous. Any senator or congressman of any party should have full rights to attend a press conference that pertains to DHS or any other government agency. Principled Republicans should be pissed 😡 about this.