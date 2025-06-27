We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week, we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Emily Kappler-Litt

Age: Two and half

Breed: Asbury Park Shepard (i.e. half husky, part Chow Chow, part German Shepard, part lots of other dogs)

Hobbies: Running, gardening, stealing other dogs’ toys at the beach. Also, being a writer’s assistant.

Worst/Best Moment: Worst moment: when, as a puppy, she broke out of her pen and chewed through the cord of an unplugged hot glue gun. Best moment: every other moment because, according to multiple peer-reviewed studies, she’s the best dog in the whole wide world.

David Litt wrote speeches for President Obama from 2011 to 2016. A New York Times bestselling author, his newest book, “It’s Only Drowning,” was published by Simon & Schuster Tuesday. He posts under @davidlitt on Instagram and BlueSky, writes the newsletter “Word Salad,” and was born with an innate talent for cooking shrimp. Jen Rubin and David will discuss the book June 28 at Politics & Prose in Washington, D.C.