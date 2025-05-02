We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Pancake

Age: 2 1/2

Breed: Maine Coon

Hobbies: Playing fetch with hair ties and other random objects, Olympic-level high jumps with feather toy, sneak attack from dining table chairs, stretching out for tummy rubs.

Worst/Best Moment:

Worst: Breaking a snow globe I had given one of my kids as a gift (the liquid inside is sticky and gross to clean up!)

Best: Almost everything else! Pancake is shockingly OK with being petted all over (including his paws!) and receiving tons of hugs and kisses.

Asha Rangappa (Bluesky – LinkedIn) is an Assistant Dean and Senior Lecturer at Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs and a former Associate Dean at Yale Law School in New Haven, Connecticut. Asha previously served as a Special Agent in the New York office of the FBI specializing in counterintelligence investigations, and she is the cohost of the legal podcast, It’s Complicated, with fellow Contrarian Renato Mariotti.