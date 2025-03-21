Name: Barack The Vote (a.k.a. Rocky)

Age: 17 (born in the lead up to the 2008 election, hence the namesake)

Breed: No idea (foster cat)

Hobbies: He loves to eat, especially human food (in this photo, he is atop a pizza box—typical). Relatedly, he is ginormous and weighs a whopping 24 pounds. His voice often disappears on the journey from diaphragm to mouth—he’s a silent meower!—and he makes the most dramatic faces when he tries to communicate.

Worst/Best Moment: His best moment and finest attribute is his sweet malleability— he is truly a living teddy bear. His worst is that he eschews self-care and has missing teeth, broken whiskers, and a bald belly. (Even so, he is still the apple of my eye!)