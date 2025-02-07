Name: Leeda
Age: One year
Breed: Cuckoo Bluebar
Hobbies: Finding the best earthworms
Worst Moment: There are no bad moments if you're a chicken in our house, but it is tough when one of her sisters beats her to the favorite spot to lay the beautiful blue egg she leaves us almost every morning.
Favorite moment: When she gets to come inside for a bubble bath and a blow out, which leaves her fluffy and preening.
Leeda is beautiful. I wish more people would see chickens - and pigs and cows - as sentient animals deserving of humane treatment and not as food.
I want to see a blue egg!