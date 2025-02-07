Name: Leeda

Age: One year

Breed: Cuckoo Bluebar

Hobbies: Finding the best earthworms

Worst Moment: There are no bad moments if you're a chicken in our house, but it is tough when one of her sisters beats her to the favorite spot to lay the beautiful blue egg she leaves us almost every morning.

Favorite moment: When she gets to come inside for a bubble bath and a blow out, which leaves her fluffy and preening.