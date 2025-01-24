Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack here, and the Tom the Dancing Bug webpage here

You can enjoy Tom the Dancing Bug webpage while enjoying Marissa Rothkopf’s Bedtime Cookies recipe.

Can these humble peanut butter oatmeal cookies save democracy?

These cookies are the result of some recent insomnia. As tired as I was when I lay down, I couldn’t turn off my brain, which was making repeat stops along Pennsylvania Avenue at J6 Criminal Pardons, NIH Shut Downs, and DEI Snitch Central, and then detouring to the Capitol, where it would open its doors for Republicans who wanted a ride to the White House to say something to the President. Lisa Murkowski briefly got on. Susan Collins peered inside and told me she just needed to get her purse and she’d be right back, but never showed. Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer walked by, smiled warmly, and told me not to worry.

All the usual tricks I use to reset my brain when I can’t sleep didn’t work, so I opted for an old-fashioned glass of warm milk and a honey-ginger oatmeal cookie I had left over from testing recipes for my upcoming cookbook. As delicious as the oatmeal cookie was, I wondered if I could create a cookie with ingredients to aid in sleep (and no, sorry, these aren’t weed cookies). A bit of research later, and I had concocted a cookie full of ingredients meant to help you relax and fall asleep.* There is even scientific research behind these ingredients. I thought I’d savor some science while I can.

Bonus: The cookies are also delicious.

And while cookies themselves won’t save democracy, all of us getting decent sleep at night certainly will make us better prepared to fight the good fight.

Why I Chose These Ingredients

Dried cherries contain melatonin, a natural sleep aid that helps with circadian rhythms.

Peanut butter contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps the body produce serotonin and melatonin. The protein can keep you feel full all night long, so the only thing you’ll wake up yearning for is the midterm elections.

Whole grains, which include whole wheat flour and oats, help the body process the tryptophan in peanut butter, and according to the National Institutes of Health (quick read the link while you can) these complex carbohydrates also raise serotonin and lower the stress hormone cortisol.

Chocolate chips have trace amounts of magnesium, which I could argue will help with your sleep. But also, chocolate tastes good.

Notes on the Making of Bedtime Cookies

If you don’t have oat flour, you can whiz up old-fashioned rolled oats in a food processor until finely ground. Alternatively, you can add all the oats called for in the recipe whole, but it will make for a chewier, less delicate cookie.

No, you don’t have to use whole wheat flour. You can substitute all-purpose white flour or a 1:1 gluten-free blend

You can veganize these. Replace the butter with vegan butter (I recommend Miyoko’s brand), and the eggs with a 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce or 2 flax eggs (use 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed meal mixed with 6 tablespoons of water, let it sit for 10 minutes before using.)

You can divide or double the recipe.

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Cherries

aka Bedtime Cookies

Makes 24 2-inch (5 cm) cookies

What You’ll Need:

2/3 cup (75 grams) whole wheat flour

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons (60 grams) old-fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons (60 grams) oat flour (see Notes)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (or substitute 1/4 teaspoon table salt)

1/2 cup (120 grams) peanut butter (I use Skippy Natural, do not use freshly ground peanut butter)

1/2 cup (113 grams, 4 ounces) butter, room temperature, cut into 10 pieces

1/2 cup, packed (107 grams) light brown sugar

4 tablespoons (84 grams) honey

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (130 grams) dried tart cherries

3/4 cup (135 grams) semisweet chocolate chips (if desired)

What You’ll Do:

1. Heat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, or lightly grease with butter.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, rolled oats, oat flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment (or in a large bowl, using a hand mixer), cream the butter, peanut butter, brown sugar and honey until light and fluffy about 3 minutes. Scrape down the bowl and beat for another minute.

4. Add the eggs one at a time, beating on medium until each one is fully incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Mix in the vanilla. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed until just incorporated. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Mix on medium speed for 30 seconds, then stir in the dried cherries and chocolate chips.

5. Scoop the dough into 2-inch (5-cm) balls. Leave 3 inches (7.5 cm) between cookies as they spread, and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, rotating the pan front to back once. The cookies should be light golden and look set (not damp) in the center. Let the cookies rest for 5 minutes on baking sheet, then transfer to a wire rack to cool. These will keep soft for at least 5 days in a well-sealed container.

Sweet dreams.

*And no, none of my claims have been evaluated by the FDA, because my cookie doesn’t claim to be a vaccine.

Welcome to all my new followers at The Contrarian. It’s an honor to be part of this group. For those who don’t already know me, I am a journalist, but also a trained chef and podcaster. I host The Secret Life of Cookies podcast where I interview notable people (from Senator Barbara Boxer to E. Jean Carroll to The Contrarian’s own Joyce White Vance) and we talk about what’s going on in politics, culture, and the world—all, yes, while baking. And, of course, I have a Substack.

Let me know in the comments below who you’d like to see interviewed on The Secret Life of Cookies podcast and/or what recipes you’re interested in (sweet or savory). You can find an archive to my past recipes here .

And finally, we leave you with our Contrarian Pet of the Week,

’s cat, Lio. May he inspire us to take bold, brave leaps into the darkness.

Olivia Julianna’s Lio

Name: Lio, named after Berlioz in the movie Aristocats because of his mischievous but sweet nature.

Age: Lio, 5

Distinguishing features: Lio is completely blind and has no eyes from an infection he had as a kitten far before I adopted him, so he can only play with toys that have bells or noisemakers in them, but he is still very playful, especially when playing with my Irish terrier, Nickel. They are best friends and often cuddle or lay together.

People think that because he’s blind he has a sad life but really, he’s just like a totally normal cat—I’d argue he’s actually braver since, even though he can’t see, he goes for it. My bed is pretty high off the ground, and he’ll just get on the edge and jump across the room to get off.