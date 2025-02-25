Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with The Contrarians

A recording from Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin's live video
Norman Eisen
and
Jennifer Rubin
Feb 25, 2025
∙ Paid
4
2
Share

Thank you

Rhonda Dicksion
,
noreendeand@gmail.com
,
Connie Oemig
,
Patricia Johnson
,
Amy Johnson
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Jennifer Rubin
! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Jennifer Rubin
Norman Eisen
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen and Norm’s Morning Live
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin