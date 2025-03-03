Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
1

Coffee with The Contrarians 03/03

A recording from Harry Litman and Jennifer Rubin's Coffee with The Contrarians
Jennifer Rubin
and
Harry Litman
Mar 03, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Thank you

Joe Willey
,
Tim Corica
,
Patricia Martin
,
Robin monahan
,
Dr. Sara Wolfson
, and many others for tuning into our special edition of Coffee with The Contrarians with
Harry Litman
! live Coffee with The Contrarians! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

The Contrarian
Coffee with the Contrarians
Archive from Coffee with the Contrarians: Co-founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen, along with occasional special guests, offer your morning dose of democracy—breaking legal and political news essential to safeguarding against autocracy.
Authors
Harry Litman
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Coffee with The Contrarians 2/27
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians 02/26
  Norman EisenJennifer Rubin, and The Contrarian
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Coffee with The Contrarians
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin
Jen and Norm’s Morning Live
  Norman Eisen and Jennifer Rubin