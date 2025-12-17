A Year in Protest

All year, the horrors persisted — and all year, we resisted.

As we reflect on 2025, we are so proud to have joined you, our community of incredible Contrarians, in peaceful protest to stand up for American ideals.

Though 2025 is coming to an end, our fight for democracy continues. We are doubling down on our commitment to resist tyranny and fight for freedom, equality and the return of basic human decency in the coming year. See you in the streets (and on the internet) in 2026.