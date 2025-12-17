The Contrarian

The Contrarian

A Year in Protest

We all stood up. We all spoke out. And we will all keep fighting.
The Contrarian
Dec 17, 2025

All year, the horrors persisted — and all year, we resisted.

As we reflect on 2025, we are so proud to have joined you, our community of incredible Contrarians, in peaceful protest to stand up for American ideals.

Though 2025 is coming to an end, our fight for democracy continues. We are doubling down on our commitment to resist tyranny and fight for freedom, equality and the return of basic human decency in the coming year. See you in the streets (and on the internet) in 2026.

