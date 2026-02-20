SCOTUS Knocked Down Tariffs. What Now?

Today, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s tariffs are illegal. Despite differing reasons, the majority of the justices agreed that the power of tariffs lie with Congress’ taxing authority, not the President’s.

Friend of The Contrarian and SCOTUS expert Steve Vladeck joins Jen to break down the Court’s decision. The looming question now is how exactly the government is meant to refund the money it earned from the tariffs. According to one estimate, the total owed could surpass $175 billion. Vladeck and Jen then analyze the dissenting opinions from the three justices who stayed loyal to Trump.

Steve Vladeck is a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center, and is a nationally recognized expert on the federal courts, the Supreme Court, national security law, and military justice. Make sure to keep up with Steve on his Substack One First here.